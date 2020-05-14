Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.99 million and $5.23 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.02005422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00085659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00170014 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, IDEX, BitMart, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, Bibox, LBank, DDEX, Cobinhood and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

