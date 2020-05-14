Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million.

ARCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 1,925,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.69. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.