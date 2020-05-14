Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 665,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,274. The company has a market cap of $755.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 3.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

