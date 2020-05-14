Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $30,726.00 and $44.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,639.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.02089499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.93 or 0.02499559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00451966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00669769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00064692 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

