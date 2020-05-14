Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 30,066 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after acquiring an additional 454,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,336,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,762,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

NetApp stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

