Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,740 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $121,950,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,027,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Paycom Software stock opened at $243.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

