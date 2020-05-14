Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $535,222. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.