Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $6,871,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $688,981,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

SWK stock opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

