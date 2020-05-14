Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Perrigo worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.