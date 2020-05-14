Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $187.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $197.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Twilio’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.