Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Shares of TTWO opened at $131.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

