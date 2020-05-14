Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.95 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,542 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

