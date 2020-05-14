Arizona State Retirement System Has $3 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day moving average is $240.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

