Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

