Arizona State Retirement System Invests $3.66 Million in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,834,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $127,290.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,746 shares of company stock valued at $37,760,447. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $283.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.60 and a beta of 0.59. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $288.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

