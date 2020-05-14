Arizona State Retirement System Invests $3.70 Million in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.85 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

