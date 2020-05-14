Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $3.93 Million Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.95.

MELI stock opened at $768.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $805.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $572.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.