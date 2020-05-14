Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,483,000 after buying an additional 80,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,781,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

NYSE:EFX opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

