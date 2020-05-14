Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $120.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

