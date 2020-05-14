Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,732,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

