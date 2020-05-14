Arizona State Retirement System Sells 106,773 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,773 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1,479.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 53,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,339,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,043.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,269 shares of company stock valued at $66,157,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.