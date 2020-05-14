Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,169 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Twitter stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock worth $3,137,946. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.