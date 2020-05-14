Arizona State Retirement System Sells 18,371 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $384.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

