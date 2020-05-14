Arizona State Retirement System Sells 36,098 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 36,098 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 14,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

NYSE EOG opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

