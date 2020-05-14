Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,224 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,814. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $389.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.72. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.