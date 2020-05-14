Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Upgraded at Nomura Instinet

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00. Nomura Instinet’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura raised Armstrong Flooring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.69. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $166,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

