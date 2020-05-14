Arqma Price Reaches $0.0044 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market capitalization of $21,054.07 and $12,555.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,725.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.68 or 0.02084068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.59 or 0.02484162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00452168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00672057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00064651 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00443478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,854,214 coins and its circulating supply is 4,809,671 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

