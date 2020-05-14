Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.18.
PUMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lowered Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 159,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,875. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.
Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Asante Solutions Company Profile
Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.
