Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 373 ($4.91) to GBX 303 ($3.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.30 ($4.63).

Shares of Ascential stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 321.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $894.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter bought 8,823 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

