Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 630,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,868. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

