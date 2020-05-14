Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.34. 1,748,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

