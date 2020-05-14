ATBCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $25,269.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC. ATBCoin has a market cap of $33,779.78 and $25,269.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,734.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.21 or 0.02477919 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00641216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012626 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

