Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 737,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,376. Atossa Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $14.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Atossa Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.