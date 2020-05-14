Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

