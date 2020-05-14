Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in April

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 192,210,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Cowen cut Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,578 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,888,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,827 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,966,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,170 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACB opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $108.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $588.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($1.44). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

