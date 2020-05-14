Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 533 ($7.01).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AUTO traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 489.60 ($6.44). 2,892,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 432.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 522.35.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.