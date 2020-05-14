AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Up 13.2% in April

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 466,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 48.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded down $12.57 on Thursday, reaching $1,031.53. 94,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,787. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $944.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,076.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 60.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

