Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 213.01% and a negative return on equity of 200.27%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 3,045,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,889. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Avinger from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

