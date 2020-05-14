Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,959,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 322,225 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

