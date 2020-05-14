Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

AAXN stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,672.33 and a beta of 0.73. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

AAXN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,436,937.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,091 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

