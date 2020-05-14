AXPR Market Capitalization Tops $485,709.61 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One AXPR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $485,709.61 and approximately $7,472.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.39 or 0.03530656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001839 BTC.

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 346,054,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,054,001 tokens. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

AXPR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

