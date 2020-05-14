Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $81.72. 101,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,515. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 3.30.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

