B. Riley Comments on Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RGLD. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

Royal Gold stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.35. 60,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

