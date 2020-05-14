B. Riley Cuts Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Price Target to $3.00

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 267.60% from the company’s previous close.

SONM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Securities cut shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,168,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,113,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 238,397 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 297,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

