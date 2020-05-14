B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 550,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,751,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

