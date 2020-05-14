B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 125,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,453. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $444.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.24 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,011,937 shares of company stock worth $8,303,168. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

