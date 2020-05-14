B. Riley Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $5.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $5.80 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

NYSE:HL opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

