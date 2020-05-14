B. Riley Trims United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Target Price to $34.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

USM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

United States Cellular stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

