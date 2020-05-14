B2BX (B2B) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,743.00

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, B2BX has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One B2BX token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005191 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Tidex and CoinExchange. B2BX has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $44,743.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get B2BX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

B2BX Token Profile

B2BX (B2B) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,629,794 tokens. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. B2BX’s official website is www.b2bx.exchange. The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX.

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, B2BX, Tidex, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2BX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for B2BX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B2BX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.