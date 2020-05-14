Baader Bank Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

TEG stock opened at €20.02 ($23.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.43. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a one year high of €25.18 ($29.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

